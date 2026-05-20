Rossana Castellino is an Italian illustrator and jewellery maker whose charming mixed-media artworks are mainly crafted using pencils and pastels. Her creations move between nature and fantasy, often focusing on quiet introspective atmospheres.

Below, she tells us about five examples of her work. If you're inspired, check out our guide to the best pastel pencils.

Steam rehab

(Image credit: Rossana Castellino)

“An old inventor repairing a small mechanical creature in his workshop. I used mixed media to layer details and atmosphere, focusing on the slow, careful gesture and the subtle connection between maker and creation.”

Deer princess

(Image credit: Rossana Castellino)

“I wanted to draw an ancient forest ruler with a slight art nouveau influence. I used coloured pencils, focusing more on mood than detail, trying to keep her presence quiet and restrained.”

Shroom people

(Image credit: Rosanna Castellino)

“A series of small mushroom creatures I sketched while experimenting with shapes and variations. Colored pencils helped me keep everything light and playful without overthinking the designs too much.

Slumber spell

(Image credit: Rossana Castellino)

“A forest fairy resting inside a tree, but while she sleeps, another little pixie seems to want to steal something that hides a secret. I used pastels and acrylics to build soft textures and light, trying to capture a suspended moment.”

Elf study

(Image credit: Rossana Castellino)

“A portrait study focused on light and expression. Made with coloured pencils, I was trying to capture something delicate and slightly distant, like a presence that doesn’t fully belong here.”

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You can see more of Rossana's work on her Instagram profile.

Get the gear for your own art

If you're inspired by Rossana's work, check out the deals on pencils below. You might want to read our guide to the best pencils for artists to compare options.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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