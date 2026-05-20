Wikipedia’s most underrated logo finally gets the love it deserves

Wikipedia is celebrating its 25th birthday this year, and to commemorate the occasion, the legendary online encyclopedia recently launched a mascot inspired by its iconic puzzle globe logo. But the adorable Baby Globe couldn't have existed without the countless potential Wikipedia logos that never made the cut, from spider webs, to saw blades and my personal favourite, Wikipede.

It's safe to say that the beguiling Wikipede hasn't left my mind since I first discovered his existence. Be it the subtle wisdom of his moustached face, or his early 00s pixelart aesthetic, there's something oddly charming about him, so naturally I was delighted that Wikimedia is finally giving him the love he deserves. Yes, my prayers have been answered; Wikipede merch is here.

A post shared by Wikimedia Foundation (@wikimediafoundation) A photo posted by on

Ever since Wikipedia revealed the humble Wikipede, fans have been instantly and enduringly infatuated by his design. "The Wikipede. My new god," one devotee wrote, while another fan added, "I would 100% buy an item with the Wikipede. How cool of a concept is he!" Wikimedia cottoned on to the hype, announcing Wikipede as the new Wikipedia logo, but sadly, it was only a little April Fools' joke.

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(Image credit: Wikimedia)

Dreams were dashed, tears were shed, but they shall be no more thanks to a newly announced Wikipede merch collection. Available on the Wikipedia Store, the limited-edition goodies include tote bags and mouse pads starring our favourite bountiful-legged little guy.

(Image credit: Wikimedia)

For more design inspiration, check out our 2000s logo quiz, or take a look at what the internet's recent nostalgia trip can teach creatives.

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