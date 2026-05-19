Thinking about quitting social media? It's so much easier to get off the grid with a dumbphone. If you find yourself developing digital fatigue or feeling stuck in an endless scrolling pit of procrastination, then I think it's high time for a digital detox.

One of the first signs of being addicted to your phone is carrying it with you everywhere. I'm super guilty of this, but owning one of the best camera phones makes me confident that I'll never miss a photo opportunity, so I feel a sense of panic and unease without it.

Ditching the traditional smartphone is a lot easier said than done, and you might find that you'll need to adjust aspects of your lifestyle to make it work.

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Think about it, we now use our phones for music during exercise, to pay for coffee with one tap, to keep our train tickets secure, access medical records, and to keep up with important news announcements.

I'd be lost without my phone, and I think that's okay to admit. Check out my list below of recommended dumphones, or see our guide to 8 analogue essentials for a lo-fi 2026, as well as modern alternatives to the classic iPod.

Best dumbphones overall

(Image credit: Future)

If you feel like you need a break from looking at your phone but still want to be reachable, opting for one of the best dumbphones is a great way to switch off and embrace Y2K tech. Our Design Editor recently tried out the Punkt MP02 (4G), and found that it offered everything needed to function, with a beautiful aesthetic to match.

The beauty of a dumbphone, as our editor pointed out, is choice. You can have your dumbphone with you to avoid distraction, and use it to hotspot data to another device, such as one of the best tablets with a stylus pen, for working remotely. Alternatively, you can use a dumbphone for the bare minimum necessities, such as music and maps, to remain operational but in a kind of stealth mode.