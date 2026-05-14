Ditch Spotify! Here are the 5 best MP3 players with Bluetooth

You may have noticed the recent trend towards wired retro audio. Not only did wired headphones see a 68% bump in sales last month, but members of the CB team have also taken to modding old iPods.

All of which got me thinking – what are the best dedicated MP3 players that can scratch that retro itch but also bring the convenience of Bluetooth to the party? Below I cover the 5 best Bluetooth-equipped players, from budget devices to audiophile powerhouses. I also look at why people are ditching the streaming algorithm in favour of local libraries and how all of this perfectly intersects with the ongoing revival of wired headphones and affordable in-ear monitors.

Top 5 Bluetooth MP3 players

The FiiO M21 can be housed in this really cool-looking cassette case, for an additional $40. (Image credit: FiiO/Sony)

The MP3 player market in 2026 is split into two categories: ultra-portable budget and high-performance digital audio players (DAPs).

The most popular MP3 currently on Amazon is the AiMoonsa B27 that sells for only $40. Now, it looks pretty basic, and if this review from Super* Reviews is anything to go by, it is as basic as it looks. However, if you're willing to put up a few more dollars, you get some really excellent options.

The $109 Hifi Walker H2 Mini is a small, clip-on player that looks like an Apple Watch without the straps, but supports two-way Bluetooth 5.1 and high-res codecs like LDAC – ideal if you want to leave your phone behind during a workout. Although it has Bluetooth connectivity, it's strictly offline, so you'll have to load your music files onto it – no streaming here!

Next is the Surfans F20, a more industrial-looking player that has garnered attention this year online. Why? Maybe it's its zinc alloy shell and hefty premium feel, or its support for up to 256GB microSD cards. Either way, it's definitely one I like the look of.

Out of the higher end DAPs, two stand out. The first is the $369 FiiO M21, which comes with an impressive spec list (octa-core Snapdragon 680, Android 13, quad CS43198 DAC). It has a 4.7-inch HD display and both 3.5mm and 4.4mm outputs. And while a dedicated desktop mode provides an eye-watering 950mW of power via a secondary USB-C port, it'll power any IEM you throw at it while you're on the move.

One of the coolest things about it is the optional SK-M21C magnetic cassette case that you can get for an additional $40. It disables the touchscreen, enabling physical top-mounted controls and a retro cassette tape UI with animated spinning tape reels. Sweet!

The Sony NW-A306 dominates the mid-range DAPs, and it's one of the most popular sold on Amazon, even with its $398 price tag. It seems popular for the combination of nostalgic Walkman branding and DSEE Ultimate AI, which upscales compressed files in real-time. It’s a full Android device, allowing users to download offline music from Spotify or Tidal while still getting Sony's S-Master HX digital amp quality.

Why we're going offline

(Image credit: FiiO/Sony)

At the risk of sounding pompous, I think the recent fascination with wired audio and dedicated music players is more than just sound. It's about the fatigue of modern life.

People are getting sick and tired of how smart smartphones are, not to mention the relentless immediacy of modern tech. In a daily barrage of disruptive notifications from a hundred apps, there's something profound about ring-fencing some time to concentrate on listening to your favourite music. 'Critical listening', 'intentional listening' – call it what you want, it's at odds with having your attention being pulled this way and that and, ultimately, it's good for your soul.

A dedicated MP3 player offers a closed ecosystem, and a sanctuary where the only task is to enjoy one of your favourite albums from start to finish.

There's also more interest in music ownership. In an age where streaming licenses can expire and favourite albums can vanish and playlists diminish, it's appealing to go back to a personal music library.

I personally like the idea of moving away from being a renter of music to a collector, and that's why I'm on the hunt for my first dedicated MP3 player.