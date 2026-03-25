Forget record players, desktop retro CD players are IN (and 25% off)

Deals
By published

Yes, CDs are considered as retro as vinyl now. Let that sink in.

syitren R300 CD Player
(Image credit: Syitren / Amazon)

As someone born in 1998, I was shocked to learn recently that CD's are now considered *gulps* retro. I know, it's mortifying. I used to have a collection of Hannah Montana, Rihanna, Ne-Yo, and Justin Bieber CDs, which could be absolutely anywhere by now.

The good news for those who still collect CDs in 2026 is that they're not only making a comeback, but you can get Bluetooth portable desktop CD players now that look modern, sleek, and complement any setup.

Syitren R300 portable desktop CD Player
Amazon Spring Deal Days
Save 25% ($30.01)
Syitren R300 portable desktop CD Player : was $119.99 now $89.98 at Amazon

Who needs Spotify? Do it the old school way.

I used to love my CD collection, but I moved on to the bigger LP vinyl records in my teens, loving the transparent splatter variants from my favourite pop punk bands and the aesthetic of owning a quirky record player (I seem to have leapfrogged the cassette player trend, though).

I'm comfortable paying for my Spotify subscription for now, but if I ever dig out my old collection, a portable desktop CD player is exactly what I'll be needing, and this deal is pretty generous with $30 off.

View