Forget record players, desktop retro CD players are IN (and 25% off)
Yes, CDs are considered as retro as vinyl now. Let that sink in.
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As someone born in 1998, I was shocked to learn recently that CD's are now considered *gulps* retro. I know, it's mortifying. I used to have a collection of Hannah Montana, Rihanna, Ne-Yo, and Justin Bieber CDs, which could be absolutely anywhere by now.
The good news for those who still collect CDs in 2026 is that they're not only making a comeback, but you can get Bluetooth portable desktop CD players now that look modern, sleek, and complement any setup.
Take this Syitren R300 CD player for example, which is currently 25% off over at Amazon, down to just $89.98 from the usual $119.99 RRP. It has no built-in audio, though it can be connected to an external stereo via Bluetooth (AirPods and iPhones are not supported).
I think it would make a great gift for 90s revival nostalgia seekers, but if you need any more recommendations, check out our guide to the best Bluetooth headphones for audiophiles, as well as our pick of the most beautiful headphones in the world.
Who needs Spotify? Do it the old school way.
I used to love my CD collection, but I moved on to the bigger LP vinyl records in my teens, loving the transparent splatter variants from my favourite pop punk bands and the aesthetic of owning a quirky record player (I seem to have leapfrogged the cassette player trend, though).
I'm comfortable paying for my Spotify subscription for now, but if I ever dig out my old collection, a portable desktop CD player is exactly what I'll be needing, and this deal is pretty generous with $30 off.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.