Celebrate Record Store Day with the best vinyl players, starting from $50
There are some beautiful retro combos for you classic rockers out there.
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Record Store Day is upon us, and if you’re anything like me, clicking on your preferred audio streamer is starting to feel a little hollow. There’s a joy to be found in the tactile ritual of using vinyl that a streaming algorithm can't compete with. It’s about the scratchy elegance of a needle hitting a groove; the sculptural beauty of a well-crafted turntable... the fact that vinyl is just so fucking cool!
Whether you’re a seasoned audiophile or a newcomer who wants a vinyl and speaker combo, I've found some really good options, starting from $50. Of course, if you really want to delve into the audiophile world, check out my list of the best audiophile headphones that start at $77.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX 13 years ago, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best deals on the best tech for Creative Bloq’s creative professional audience.
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