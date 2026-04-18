Celebrate Record Store Day with the best vinyl players, starting from $50

Record Store Day is upon us, and if you’re anything like me, clicking on your preferred audio streamer is starting to feel a little hollow. There’s a joy to be found in the tactile ritual of using vinyl that a streaming algorithm can't compete with. It’s about the scratchy elegance of a needle hitting a groove; the sculptural beauty of a well-crafted turntable... the fact that vinyl is just so fucking cool!

Whether you’re a seasoned audiophile or a newcomer who wants a vinyl and speaker combo, I've found some really good options, starting from $50. Of course, if you really want to delve into the audiophile world, check out my list of the best audiophile headphones that start at $77.