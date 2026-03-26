The funny thing about cassette players is that they were never meant to come back. Rewinding tapes with a biro, that clunk when you hit stop, the panic when your favourite song started to warp, none of it screams 'future-proof design'. And yet, here we are, in 2026, buying Walkman-like cassette players and MP3 players that look like Walkmans, right down to a digital screen that pretends to be a tape.

A new wave of retro audio tech – such as this deal on desktop CD players – is leaning hard into that cassette-era DNA, and it’s not just pastiche as these things feel perfectly atuned to the era of big hair, baggy jeans and Smiley t-shirts. You’ve got transparent shells that show off the guts like it’s 1987 again, oversized buttons you actually want to press, and designs that look lifted from a bedroom hi-fi setup somewhere between 1989 and 1993. Only now these gadgets slip in Bluetooth, rechargeable batteries and digital storage.

What’s interesting is why this is landing now. Streaming solved everything, technically, but it also flattened the experience of listening to music, particularly albums. There’s no build-up, no commitment, no sense that you’re in an album or moment. These new (old) gadgets push back on that a bit and slow things down.

Brand We Are Rewind has a range of cassette players that ditch the boring greys we've become used to. (Image credit: We Are Rewind)

This new wave retro-inspired players also ditch the beige-tech trend we've suffered for a decade by throwing colour, tactility, and visible moving parts at the design; it’s the opposite of the anonymous black and grey rectangles we’ve been living with for the past decade. It's a design trend I've loved on the Nothing Headphone (1) and Nothing Phone 4(a) Pro, and it's now landing in these unique cassette players.

And that’s really what ties this whole trend together. This is about rediscovering objects with presence and personality, and audio tech is pushing that trend because, well, what better way to kickstart a conversation about how much you love Taylor Swift – yes, we all know – or U2, Screaming Trees, Peter Gabriel, Weezer…, whatever gets you moving.

So while you won't find deals on the retro players below, because everyone wants one, they're also not that expensive, unless you opt for premium bands like Teenage Engineering, and offer a way into the little design rebellion that's going on right now.

The best retro cassette players

We Are Rewind Portable Cassette Player: $159.99 at Amazon Blending retro design with modern tech, this portable cassette player revives analogue listening with features like Bluetooth and a rechargeable battery. The We Are Rewind makes them in a mix of colours, and there's even a limited-edition Elvis. Read more Read less ▼

FiiO Cp13 Cassette Player (transparent): $87.99 at Amazon This FiiO range comes in red, blue and white. I like the transparent edition. It features tactical buttons for play/rewind and also has room for modern tech, including a USB-C port for charging and a status LED. Read more Read less ▼

FiiO Echo Mini Hifi Bluetooth Mp3 Player: $59.99 at Amazon This Bluetooth MP3 Player offers 15 hours of music, a 3.5mm/4.4mm headphone output, and a digital display that also animates like a whirling cassette. It's more expensive than the Crosley below, but also more unique in its design and approach. Read more Read less ▼

Crosley Cr3047a-Ln Mini Retro 80's Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $18.38 at Amazon A cheaper way into this retro cassette trend, this compact cassette-style Bluetooth speaker blends '80s design with modern streaming, offering a built-in microphone, long battery life, and portable convenience for nostalgic, on-the-go listening. It doesn't play cassettes, obviously. Read more Read less ▼

Crosley Cr3045bk-Cs Cassette Tape Portable Speaker: $18.95 at Amazon Crosley also does this weird little slice of retro – it looks like a cassette, but it's a Bluetooth speaker. It offers six hours of play, and headphones connect via the audio socket or Bluetooth. It's simple but also oddly 'wantable'. Read more Read less ▼