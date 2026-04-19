Help, I'm addicted to Apple iPods

Back in 2024, I brought you the important breaking news that I had bought an iPod. I snapped up an iPod mini on eBay, watched a couple of YouTube tutorials on modding the thing and, one new battery and one increased hard drive later, started listening to music. But that's not the end of the story. Oh, no. Little did I know back then that an obsession was brewing.

You see, you don't just buy one iPod. Take a one look at the iPod subreddit and you'll find it full of photos of wild iPod collections. There's just something about the nostalgia, and the fun of modding, that makes an iPod not just a purchase, but a hobby.

The first iPod I modded, 2004's iPod mini (Image credit: Future)

Since buying the iPod mini, I've bought and modded an iPod Nano, three iPod Classics (4th, 5th and 7th generations), and a second mini for my wife. It hasn't always gone smoothly – I accidentally killed the 7th gen while trying to replace the LCD. But getting it right is extremely satisfying.

Article continues below

I won't bore you with details on how to mod each model – the method and tools required are slightly different for each – YouTube is packed with easy-to-follow tutorials. But I will say that if you're thinking of giving iPod modding a go, the 5th generation Classic is by far the easiest to get inside.

The 5th gen iPod is the easiest to open (Image credit: Future)

The iPod has been enjoying a resurgence of popularity of late, and it's easy to see why. In a world of 'everything' machine like the iPhone, a single-function isn't just nostalgic, it's practically a symbol of resistance. And there's a growing chorus of voices asking Apple to bring the iPod back. Until it does (which, let's face it, is never going to happen), we'll have to make do with modding, or taking a look at some contemporary iPod alternatives.

Indeed, with Gen Z's infatuation with Y2K tech and the rising demand for dumbphones, noughties tech is clearly having a moment. While Apple will probably never resurrect the iPod, you can at least resuscitate an old one – second hand iPods aren't wildly expensive (yet – prices are definitely rising), and you can grab most models at Backmarket.