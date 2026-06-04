This reality-bending optical illusion will make you question everything

When the worlds of art and optical illusions combine, beautifully brain-boggling delights are bound to ensue. The latest to prove this point is a recent viral video of a mind-bending piece of optical illusion graffiti that appears to warp a building right before our eyes.

The best optical illusions are often ones that force us to do a double-take, and this IRL artwork is no different. Seeming to defy reality, this deceptively simple piece of street art is a prime example of how optical illusion art can completely transform an environment.

Shared by Redditor r/ForsakenAd2845, the viral illusion begins with a shot of a block of flats, seemingly bulging out over a snowy street. As the camera increasingly moves closer to the wall, the illusion is shattered, revealing that the broken building is in fact just some sneaky artistry at play.

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The optical illusion is an expertly executed take on the classic Trompe-l'œil (translating to "deceive the eye" in French), which uses hyper-realistic shading and highlights to transform architectural spaces. Even in video form, the illusion still impressed fellow illusion fans, with one questioning, "What am I seeing?", while another joked, "Imagine stumbling home drunk from a night out and seeing that?!"

For more optical illusions, check out this mind-bending artwork that feels like pure witchcraft or take a look at these ingenious optical illusions that are hiding in some of our favourite games