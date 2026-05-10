This astounding optical illusion art feels like pure witchcraft
Would you believe me if I told you paint could make a tree disappear?
Optical illusions come in a multitude of forms, from mind-boggling magic eyes to astounding cognitive tricks, but my favourite has to be the world of op art. The most recent example making the rounds has been the work of Feng Dengyu, a Chinese artist who makes reality disappear with only a paintbrush in hand.
The best optical illusions are the ones that unexpectedly astound us, and this wonderful artwork is no different. Demonstrating Feng's elite realism painting skills, the stunning optical illusion art has stunned people all over the globe.
Patience and time turned this tree into an optical illusion from r/opticalillusions
Recently shared to Reddit, the mesmerising video begins with a plain piece of paper taped to a tree stump. The magic soon begins when Feng enters the frame, painstakingly matching the tree to the background surroundings until it looks like it has simply vanished into thin air. It might feel like the work of modern-day witchcraft, but in reality, it's a testament to the detailed skills of this amazing artist.
"He could’ve stopped way earlier, and it would’ve been good enough. I appreciate that he went the extra mile," one Redditor commented. "This is the best answer to 'Name a useless superpower' that I've ever seen! Still, extremely impressive," another added.
For more optical illusion art, watch how this artist turns her face into works of art or learn how to create your own optical illusion painting with this easy tutorial.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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