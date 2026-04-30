This artist takes the cyberpunk aesthetic to the east

The freelance concept artist Max Bedulenko was born in Belarus. He enjoys experimenting with meanings and genres, combining things that don’t seem meant to work together and searching for new syntheses, including for the creation of his own fictional universes.

We caught up with him to learn more about his inspirations and the development of his career. If you're inspired, see our guides to the best digital art software and the best drawing tablets.

How did where you grew up influence your art? I was born and raised in Belarus, in Minsk. I don’t know whether this fact alone shaped who I am today, but the lack of interesting architecture and art definitely influenced my interest in the heritage of other countries and cultures. I always wanted to know, “How is it there?”

What, outside of art, has most influenced your artwork through the years? I believe that an artist should know and understand as much as possible. The way this world works leads you to a certain way of expressing yourself. In turn, this can help you share your voice with others and inspire someone to follow their own path.

Is there a painting that you saw in your formative years that changed everything? I can’t say that a single image or a particular artist influenced me the most. But I really love tall, rustling trees and Gustav Klimt.

“This image marks a return to the theme of Qheeva – a city from my fictional universe, Velvet Road. It’s nice to come back to something that once worked well.” (Image credit: Max Bedulenko)

What was your first paid commission? I don’t really remember my first work or my first client. I think it was a book cover – nothing special, but it felt good to work on something familiar and close to me for the first time. I always knew I wanted to be an artist, but I never believed it would work out.

“I wanted to touch on Persian mythology, but reinterpret it in my own way, as always. This is like a gate to another world, reached by a road across the water.” (Image credit: Max Bedulenko)

What about the last piece you finished? Even though I see myself as a completely ordinary person and a rather average artist, I have still come some way, and my first attempts at art are very different from my last works. Recently, I’ve become interested in worldbuilding, and I want to tell more complex stories. So I’m still working on how to present these stories, but I don’t have much free time, unfortunately.

“Another location from Velvet Road – Nogroth, a city of young, ambitious people living far from older civilizations, and eager for contact, cultural exchange – and war.” (Image credit: Max Bedulenko)

Is making a living as a digital artist all you thought it would be? My main dream has always been to find my place and my own path. In a way, that’s what I do and art is just one part of a much bigger journey.

What advice would you give to your younger self to aid you on the way? My main advice to myself would be to take things more easily and not completely ordinary person and a rather average artist, I have still come some way, and my first attempts at art are very different from my last works.

“This comes from a universe I explored with a friend. We were both too busy to develop it further. It’s a city built on a vast lake. This is the town hall of the Fishermen’s Quarter.” (Image credit: Max Bedulenko)

What is your next step in art or life? My next step is to keep going – to be able to take the next step again and again. More specifically, I’m working on something like a script for the story I’ve been building, and I can’t really put it off any more.

You can see more of Max’s work on his ArtStation profile.

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