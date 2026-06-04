These seven 3D printer deals make waiting for Amazon Prime Day pointless

We're all waiting to see what amazing deals get released this Amazon Prime Day (23-26 June), but if you're looking to bag one of the best 3D printers, you may be in luck right now.

We've covered more Prime Days than you've had hot dinners, and one trend seems to be true each year: 3D printer brands don't limit their deals to the official Prime Day week, and instead release the best deals well in advance. That means now!

All of the genuinely good deals I've spotted are below, and I'll be keeping an eye out specifically for deals on Bambu Lab 3D printers, as well as price cuts on fan-favourites like the Elegoo printers. If you need some more buying advice, check out my latest guide to the best filament dryers for 3D printing.

Pre-Prime Day 3D printer deals