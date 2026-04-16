This artist channels inspiration from Celtic and Pict cultures into her character designs

Natali Samutina is a freelance illustrator from Armenia who specialises in splash art and dynamic illustrations. Working in Photoshop, Daz Studio and Blender, she aims to make her characters feel as believable as possible, allowing the viewer to imagine the scene coming to life in front of them.

Below, she tells us a little about three examples of her work, from League of Legends fan art to her own original characters.

Airis

(Image credit: Natali Samutina)

“An illustration of one of my own original characters, Airis, standing against the people who want to destroy her city. Celtic and Pict cultures always inspire me.”

Cyberdemon Evelynn

(Image credit: Natali Samutina)

“This splash art depicts Evelynn from League of Legends in a cyberpunk skin. I tried to create an environment and mood that suited her vibe.”

Bastet and Sekhmet

(Image credit: Natali Samutina)

“This work was inspired by the game Hades. I love the unique style of this game and decided to create my own characters based on Egyptian mythology.”

You can see more of Natali’s work on her Instagram profile.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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