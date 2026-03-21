This Kazakhstani artist is building her own fantasy universe inspired by ritual and magic
Liubov Komarova’s art explores ritualistic and atmospheric storytelling.
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Liubov Komarova is a worldbuilder and illustrator based in Almaty, Kazakhstan, whose art explores ritualistic and atmospheric storytelling. She is in the process of developing large-scale fantasy universes of her own with her Ínöl and Glaiza projects.
Her inspiration comes from immersing herself in other worlds. Below Liubov introduces us to her world and its characters through four standout pieces of art.
For more inspiration, see our sci-fi and fantasy art tips and Moritz Cremer's tutorial on how to create a sci-fi character.Article continues below
The Manifestation of Katharivor
“A luminous portrayal of an apocalyptic god. Katharivor forms by devouring the world, merging seductive beauty with cosmic horror in order to evoke divine inevitability and destruction,” Liubov says of this piece from her Glaiza world.
Bruja Sjáandi
Moving on to Ínöl, Liubov says this character is a “seer witch from an ancient Ínöl order. Her presence suggests omnipresent awareness, ritual secrecy and the sensation of being watched".
Bruja Hvísla
“A witch of the Hvist order, whose whispers infiltrate minds as personal thoughts. She nurtures violence and despair, harvesting human darkness for ritual power."
Lávarður Högvörld
“Lord of a feared northern house, rumoured to bear a boar-spirit within his blood. After fraternal betrayal, he swore silence. Twin daggers crown his helm as a warning.”
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You can see more of Liubov’s work on her ArtStation profile.
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