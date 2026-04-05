Kevin Beckers didn’t start out making characters, which kind of explains why his work feels a bit different straight away, as his roots are in architectural visualisation and product rendering, work where everything has to be clean, precise, and believable, which still runs through what he does now, even as things have loosened up creatively. You can tell he’s spent years around the best 3D modelling software and figuring out what tools actually matter.

These days he’s focused on characters, working under Tycane3D, but he doesn’t really lock himself into one style, and you can feel that across the portfolio, some pieces lean stylised, some edge toward realism, others sit somewhere awkwardly (in a good way) in between, like he’s figuring it out in real time rather than sticking to a formula, and there’s a confidence there that comes from knowing your way around the best rendering software without letting it dictate the outcome.

It’s more than he understands the rules, properly, from years working across different studios and pipelines, probably on everything from high-end workstations to the best laptops for 3D modelling, and now he’s just… choosing when to follow them and when not to, which makes the whole body of work feel varied, a bit restless, but always considered underneath.

Below, Kevin shares his art and explains the personal thinking behind each image.

(Image credit: Kevin Beckers)

GILLIAN

“This started out as a bit of a nod to the Marvel Rivals art: big, bold shapes, easily readable. Unfortunately, I’m not great at 2D-style textures, so mine turned out a bit less cartoony.”

(Image credit: Kevin Beckers)

RATCATCHER

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“I think this is my personal favourite piece because it reminds me of the Rien Poortvliet books that I used to read as a child. They contained beautiful illustrations of gnomes and trolls.”