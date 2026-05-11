Apple has rejected an EU trademark for a Chinese keyboard maker's citrus fruit logo. The design, which features a segmented fruit with a green leaf motif, was blocked by the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) after Apple contested that the design was too similar to its own.

While Apple is certainly no stranger to design disputes, this latest case demonstrates the powerful influence the brand has over the tech world. As one of the industry's most recognisable logos, Apple's iconic emblem (and its gallant fight to protect it), proves the power of timeless branding.

(Image credit: Apple/Yichun Qinningmeng Electronics Co)

Tensions began when Yichun Qinningmeng Electronics Co. filed for trademark of its citrus-inspired logo. Featuring a disconnected circular design with a 'bite' missing, segments resembling a keyboard, and a leaf motif, the design's use of pattern and colour would seemingly make it stand out against Apple's minimalist branding.

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According to MacRumors, Apple contested the application, claiming, "given the immense reputation of the Opponent's Earlier Mark, it is hard to believe that the Applicant's intention was not, at the very least, to bring the Opponent's Apple Logo to mind in some way." While the EUIPO didn't agree with Apple's claims, it acknowledged that the two logos shared "minor commonalities", siding with Apple given its notoriety and "potential for customers to 'establish a mental link' between the signs."

It's not the first time Apple has contested a rival brand's fruit logo – a couple of years ago, the tech brand was entangled in a dispute over a Pear logo, which ended in a baffling conclusion. With such a design legacy behind the brand, Apple's brand aesthetic has become instantly recognisable, so much so that some fans think it's inspired the new Xbox logo.

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