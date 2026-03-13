Iconic rainbow Apple logo finally gets a comeback on new MacBook skin
Dbrand's new 1984 line is utterly gorgeous.
You know how much we love retro Apple design, especially the iconic rainbow version of the Apple logo. Naturally then, I'm obsessed with this new launch from Dbrand – a range of MacBook skins made to look like a retro laptop with the addition of the rainbow logo.
Named 1984, the line is inspired by Apple's 1984 ad campaign that ran for four decades, and consists of skins that are perfectly matched to the colour of eight MacBook colours. The logo is 3D printed and sits on the front. The skins are ideal for preventing fingerprint marks and scuffs to your laptop, and are designed to retain the integrity of Apple's thin and light builds.
The links below will take you to the MacBook Pro range but you can use the drop down menu to find Air or Neo, and to select sizes.Article continues below
See the ad campaign that inspired the whole thing below:
Loving the new Apple releases? See our first impressions of the new MacBook Pro M5 Max.
