How The Mermaid Mask introduces 3D objects to its detective work without compromising its 2D vision

Look back at any long-running games series and it's not uncommon for the character design or visual style to get an overhaul over the years, or even with each entry.

It's no different for indie studio SFB Games' point-and-click mystery adventure series Detective Grimoire, which has been around for almost 20 years starting as a Flash game and has evolved with different art styles.

Except this time its latest upcoming adventure The Mermaid Mask does have an aesthetic continuity with its 2019 predecessor Tangle Tower. We spoke with the developers as part of our regular Indie Game Dev Insider series to learn more.

"This is the first time we've done a Detective Grimoire game that hasn't been a complete start-from-scratch reboot," creative director Adam Vian tells me.

"I don't want to say it's because we have plateaued as artists, but when we first started making Grimoire games, we were better artists week by week, and therefore everything we made suddenly became outdated, whereas now I look back at Tangle Tower and I still think it looks great, I don't really need it to look better than this."

Certainly, if you compare the character designs of Detective Grimoire and his partner Sally in the latest games compared to before, there's such a striking difference in expressiveness and colour along with the contrast of their blank white faces, which Vian cites The Thief and the Cobbler - legendary animator Richard Williams' unfinished animated film - as an influence.

That isn't to say that it's a case of recycling character assets, which would be tempting given they aren't always visibly on screen.

"We do have more poses per character, and they're fully animated," Vian adds. "When we were making the last game, there were a few moments where I was like, 'I wish I could have Sally whip out a notebook so that she could do jokes about what she's jotting down.'

"So we have that now. And I've just realised I want some new ones, and I'm redrawing some of Grimoire's eyes, because I've gotten better at drawing very specific tiny things. Like when people look down, their eyelids almost close, and I didn't realise that when I did Tangle Tower, so it's one little tiny thing I've gotten better at."

Inspect closer and there is however one crucial element that is new in The Mermaid Mask: 3D objects. This is specifically the case for clues, which can now be turned around and inspected all over to see what secrets they're hiding.