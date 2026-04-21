Aston Martin launches logo dispute... with its own shareholder

Luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin has sued fellow automotive brand Geely over an allegedly similar logo design. As a shareholder in Aston Martin, Geely's role in the design dispute is extra complex, proving that an alliance doesn't always protect brands from logo disputes.

There are plenty of brands with similar logos, but with Aston Martin and Geely being in such close competition, it's understandable that the British car manufacturer would want to protect its identity. With the case previously dismissed by the UK court, Aston Martin's appeal demonstrates how closely the brand protects its heritage identity.

(Image credit: Aston Martin/Geely)

The design dispute began back in August 2022, when Geely applied to register three new logos, only to be blocked by Aston Martin in January 2023. The case was later overturned in March 2026 in favour of Geely's new logos, prompting Aston Martin to appeal the ruling.

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Known for its iconic winged logo, Aston Martin was keen to counter Geely's electric taxi brand, The London EV Company, due to its similar tiered wing design. While the finer details are distinct, the theme and composition of the designs raised red flags for Aston Martin, which has been using the winged logo since 1932. The case is currently in the hands of the UK court, and the resolution between the brands is unclear.

For more design disputes, check out Ferrari's logo battle against an unexpected opponent or take a look at the most iconic car designs of all time.