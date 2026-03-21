The strange story of Tesla's Cybercab trademark battle
UniBev has a history of trademark battles with Tesla.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Tesla has faced a few branding road blocks in recent years. From being ordered to change the name of its Autopilot feature to the design debacle that is the Cybertruck, the company has found itself on the defensive a lot of late. And it's hitting back hard against a new trademark claim against the forthcoming Cybercab.
Somewhat unbelievably, when Elon Musk announced the Cybercab in 2024, Tesla hadn't actually filed for a trademark. Soon after, an opportunistic French beverage brand, UniBev, snapped up the trademark – forcing Tesla to file a vitriolic complaint.
“The United States trademark system exists to protect legitimate commercial actors and consumers, rather than to reward those who seek to exploit the registration process for improper purposes,” the complaint reads. “Allowing the Bad Faith Application to register would undermine this purpose.” Tesla claims that UniBev has clearly filed the application without intending to release any vehicles.Article continues below
But it turns out this is a stranger case that it first seems. For one thing, Tesla has had run-ins with UniBev before. According to Fast Company, the brand owns several Tesla related trademarks including French rights to the names Cyber Diner, Cybervan, and XCab, as well as U.S. rights to Teslaquila and Teslaquila Hard Seltzer.
But if it seems like the brand is trolling Tesla, it's bizarre to note that the founder of UniBev, according to Fast company, "appears to be a devoted Musk fan".
Time will tell how this one will play out – but in the meantime, it's yet another branding woe for Tesla.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.