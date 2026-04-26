Euphoria hype is in full swing, and this Sunday's episode is set to be the most exciting (and messy) so far – Nate and Cassie are finally tying the knot. To promote the upcoming release, HBO has dropped us all an invite, and it's just as dreadful as you'd imagine.

In typical Cassie fashion, the design is particularly cheesy and hilariously on brand, capturing the energy of a lovingly amateur-made Canva creation. With a surprisingly loved-up picture of the happy couple and the most perfectly tacky typography, it's shockingly authentic. Candidly, I haven't been this excited since the last royal wedding.

Save the date.4.26.26 pic.twitter.com/WUnsY9lOfdApril 23, 2026

Picture a wedding invite from the it couple of a small town – that's exactly the energy this faux design captures. With tacky cursive font paired alongside a tasteless sans serif (which appears to be the infamous Copperplate Gothic), the typography is the perfect accompaniment to the smiling photo of the pair. The bland DIY design is undoubtedly a hot mess; a premonition of what's to come, perhaps?

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"That font choice is elite, sets the tone instantly, looks clean too," one fan wrote. "That font choice really elevates everything subtle but impactful," another agreed. "I like it / think it’s funny bc it’s so bad and mismatched. To me, it shows it’s all a mess and thrown together," one fan suggested, while another simply added, "It’s so Canva."

For more design news, check out how artist Matt Ferguson is bringing back movie poster design or take a look at why the new Devil Wears Prada 2 posters are a hot mess.