Wait, fans actually like the new Ghostbusters logo?

The most important annual holiday is upon us: today, 8 June, marks Ghostbusters Day. To commemorate the occasion, fans have been blessed with the reveal of a new animated series, complete with a fresh take on the classic logo.

While little has been revealed about Ghostbusters: Night Shift, the logo gives us a taste of what's to come in terms of aesthetics. Perfectly blending the classic Ghostbusters logo design with a playful, comic book appeal, the simple design has already made waves in the fandom, as fans speculate about what's in store.

Can't contain this one any longer. Ghostbusters: Night Shift, an original animated series, is coming to Netflix in 2027. pic.twitter.com/mZvvmpAnG0June 6, 2026

The design in question sees the iconic Ghostbusters logo transformed into a grungy reimagining, using Ben-Day Dots shading, scrawled linework and paint splatters to create a rugged look. Claw hands and a yellow gaping mouth give the once timid-looking ghost mascot a monstrous makeover, turning the familiar face into a creepy Slimer hybrid.

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A collaboration between Netflix and Sony, the new series is set to release in 2027, but details about what it will entail have been sparse. The subtle comic book style of the logo has led many fans to speculate that the new animation will be similar to Sony's highly acclaimed Into the Spider-Verse.

"Seems like it'll take after Spider-Verse. Nothing wrong with that – while the style's a tad overused, Sony knows how to make it work. Can't wait!," a fan on Reddit wrote. "That halftone style? Absolute perfection. If the animation actually matches this grit, Netflix might not fumble the bag for once," another fan on X added, while one chimed in, "90s kids are EATING. Logo looks straight out of the OG cartoon but updated. If the tone matches Real Ghostbusters and not the kiddie stuff, this could be legendary"

For more movie news, check out how YouTubers are taking over Hollywood with new releases like Obsession and Backrooms and what it means for the future of cinema, or test your skills with our ultimate movie logo quiz.