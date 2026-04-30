Xbox is entering a new era, and to mark this shift, the gaming brand has released a brand-new logo. While the fresh design has never been seen before, early Xbox fans are elated at the subtle old-school vibes of the design.

As one of the best logos in the gaming sphere, Xbox's iconic identity has seen a number of evolutions across the years while still maintaining its signature emblem design. An artful blend of past and present, Xbox's new logo marks a promising evolution for the brand, bringing it back to its 2000s-era glory days.

Image 1 of 4 Swipe to see all the variations of the new look (Image credit: Xbox) (Image credit: Xbox) (Image credit: Xbox) (Image credit: Xbox)

Fans first noticed the new logo when wallpapers began appearing bearing the new design in place of the old Xbox generations. A refined take on the classic 3D sphere motif with an 'X' carved inside it, the new design is a return to form with its skeumorphic design, channelling the 3D logo design of the mid-2000s.

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The design has even drawn unexpected comparisons to Apple's controversial Liquid Glass software design, thanks to its glowy appearance, but OG Xbox fans have swept in to defend the design. "It’s funny how everyone seems to forget that the original Xbox Dashboard already had that glossy, fluid aesthetic years ago," one fan on Reddit wrote. "Genuinely, it feels like it takes the smoothness of the 360 era logo, the sharpness of the XB1/Series era logo, and immerses the combo in the radiation green glow of the OG era. I'm in," another praised, while one fan added, "Frutiger aero is so back baby!"

For more gaming news, check out how this game artist turns “emotion and dance” into haunting creature designs or take a look at the striking difference between Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced vs the original.