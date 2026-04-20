Apple's annual WWDC event is on the horizon, and with the tech titan keeping things mysterious as always, fans are doing all they can to find hints at what's in store. While unassuming at first, this year's logo has grabbed people's attention, as it supposedly 'reveals' a major clue about Apple's latest innovation.

For a while, it seemed like Apple was beginning to stagnate, but its new Gen Z brand direction has given it a new lease of life filled with personality, playfulness and colour. Fans have already been theorising that Apple's adorable new mascot, Lil' Finder Guy, could be the next Siri, and with WWDC rumours predicting a major revamp for the new iOS 27, it seems fan theories could be right on the money.

(Image credit: Apple)

This year's WWDC logo looks pretty unassuming at first, but fans speculate that one detail offers a sneaky hint at Apple's new iOS innovation. It's all about the glow. In his Power On newsletter, tech journalist Mark Gurman claimed iOS 27 will include a fresh Siri interface in the Dynamic Island, accompanied by a new "glowing cursor."

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Gurman reports this "thin glow" motif will appear around the edges of the Dynamic Island when Siri is called upon, and in the search bar of a new preinstalled Siri app coming to iOS 27. WWDC will commence on 8 June, running through to 12 June.

For more Apple news, check out our Apple Studio Display (2026) review or take a look at why 2026's hottest new tech might be the iPod.