These nifty desktop chargers transformed my desk space – and one even looks like a cat

I've recently discovered desktop charging stations and become a little obsessed. I'm not a fan of wires, so having one of the wireless all-in-one chargers on my desk appeals to my sense of order. Plus I've used a couple recently that are really clever little designs.

Even ones with wires keep everything nicely lined up, and free up plug sockets – really handy when you have a lot of devices knocking around. Also, they're great for travelling when you might not have a lot of plug sockets or you don't want to take a bunch of wires with you (and the best power banks are great for on-the-go, of course).