Instagram's new brand identity is more than just a wordmark

When Instagram head Adam Mosseri took to the platform to reveal a new wordmark late last week, the response was somewhat predictable. Social media users quickly looked for flaws in the design, questioning its legibility. And other brands jumped on the bandwagon, poking fun at the new look.

It's no secret that the internet is quick to judge rebrands. The amount of users who actually take the time to read a brand or design studio's case study is probably infinitesimal. But Meta's own introduction to the new look does at least go some way to rationalise it.

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"The team explored hundreds of directions: from all-caps, to camera concepts, to literal handwriting," Meta says. We kept coming back to what’s always been special about Instagram: the magic of crafted script. It modernizes the brand while keeping that warmth; our hope is that it feels personal, confident and unique."

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And the contentious wordmark is, of course, part of a much wider brand system. Like Coca-Cola, Instagram is leaning further on its own typography, with two new typrfaces; a new handwriting font called Instagram Pen, and a (presumably monospaced) font called Instagram Mono.

The new identity is more than just a new wordmark (Image credit: Instagram)

“The refreshed brand system puts our community’s creativity and self-expression front and center. It’s designed to spark courageous action and give people the confidence to create and show up as themselves, freely and fully,” said May Hartono, Director of Brand Design at Meta.

Instagram says the new brand identity will continue to roll out through 2026 and beyond, and is designed to "flex and grow" with Instagram.

It's no surprise that Instagram's new wordmark has attracted kneejerk reactions. But given the enduring success of Instagram's (initially controversial) 2016 rebrand, the proof will be in how long the new look manages to stick around.