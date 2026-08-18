Tell us what you think about the new Instagram wordmark

It seems fair to say that the new Instagram wordmark has been met with a mixed reception. While some have dismissed it outright as illegible (Instagzam, is that you?), others have taken a more measured approach, deeming the new design an overdue refresh.

Meta has described the new look, part of a wider brand identity refresh, as "rooted in the bold, fresh spirit our community brings to Instagram." The company says it explored "hundreds of directions: from all-caps, to camera concepts, to literal handwriting. We kept coming back to what’s always been special about Instagram: the magic of crafted script."

(Image credit: Meta)

We want to know what you, our readers, think of the new design, and the reaction to it. Is the new wordmark a success? Is the reaction overblown? Or should Meta have left the existing design alone? Let us know in the comments below.

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