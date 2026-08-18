Tell us what you think about the new Instagram wordmark
The social media platform's new look is proving divisive.
It seems fair to say that the new Instagram wordmark has been met with a mixed reception. While some have dismissed it outright as illegible (Instagzam, is that you?), others have taken a more measured approach, deeming the new design an overdue refresh.
Meta has described the new look, part of a wider brand identity refresh, as "rooted in the bold, fresh spirit our community brings to Instagram." The company says it explored "hundreds of directions: from all-caps, to camera concepts, to literal handwriting. We kept coming back to what’s always been special about Instagram: the magic of crafted script."
We want to know what you, our readers, think of the new design, and the reaction to it. Is the new wordmark a success? Is the reaction overblown? Or should Meta have left the existing design alone? Let us know in the comments below.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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