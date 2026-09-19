Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is already shaking up audiences thanks to her bold take on the classic children's chronicles. As expected, the Barbie director isn't afraid to break tradition, embracing a self-proclaimed "rock n roll" influence, a female Aslan and a fresh logo that's proved surprisingly divisive.

The best logos often tell a story with design alone, and Gerwig's Narnia logo is no different. Bright, whimsical, and bursting with character, the design proves that reinventing a classic can work best when you bravely stray from tradition.

First logo for Greta Gerwig's ‘NARNIA’ movie.In theaters on February 12, 2027. pic.twitter.com/UtOLs38FdKSeptember 16, 2026

The new Narnia: The Magician's Nephew logo features a contemporary take on the classic serif font of the books and 2005 film series. With swooping letterforms and rounded edges, it has a distinctly childlike wonder that creates a warmth compared to the previous archaic serif design.

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A burst of light emerges from the centre of the design, pooling out into purple, orange and blue hues that radiate a magical energy, while the simplicity of the black background allows each beam of light to shine.

🚨WORLD-EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK 🚨Greta Gerwig opens the doors to Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew in the new issue of Empire – detailing her revolutionary rock’n’roll adaptation.Here’s your first look at Aslan – and he’s voiced by the legendary Meryl Streep.On sale Thurs… pic.twitter.com/zsXC1yRkJDSeptember 17, 2026

Despite the refreshed look, the logo proved divisive for some. " It’s more Tron than Narnia," one X user wrote, while another chimed in, "Even the title looks woke...we just can't have nice things." It wasn't all doom and gloom, as others seemed intrigued by the director's take, with one fan writing, "Greta Gerwig’s vision is already looking magical!" while another added, "There’s something about seeing Narnia through Gerwig’s style that just feels exciting."

For more film news, check out Laika's stunning Wildwood trailer or take a look at how the new Digger poster strikes graphic design gold.