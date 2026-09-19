“Looks woke”: Greta Gerwig’s Narnia logo divides fans
But some are on board with the whimsical new look.
Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is already shaking up audiences thanks to her bold take on the classic children's chronicles. As expected, the Barbie director isn't afraid to break tradition, embracing a self-proclaimed "rock n roll" influence, a female Aslan and a fresh logo that's proved surprisingly divisive.
The best logos often tell a story with design alone, and Gerwig's Narnia logo is no different. Bright, whimsical, and bursting with character, the design proves that reinventing a classic can work best when you bravely stray from tradition.
The new Narnia: The Magician's Nephew logo features a contemporary take on the classic serif font of the books and 2005 film series. With swooping letterforms and rounded edges, it has a distinctly childlike wonder that creates a warmth compared to the previous archaic serif design.
A burst of light emerges from the centre of the design, pooling out into purple, orange and blue hues that radiate a magical energy, while the simplicity of the black background allows each beam of light to shine.
Despite the refreshed look, the logo proved divisive for some. " It’s more Tron than Narnia," one X user wrote, while another chimed in, "Even the title looks woke...we just can't have nice things." It wasn't all doom and gloom, as others seemed intrigued by the director's take, with one fan writing, "Greta Gerwig’s vision is already looking magical!" while another added, "There’s something about seeing Narnia through Gerwig’s style that just feels exciting."
For more film news, check out Laika's stunning Wildwood trailer or take a look at how the new Digger poster strikes graphic design gold.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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