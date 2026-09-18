New Balance sues rival athletics brand over shoe logo

Athletic brand New Balance is suing sporting goods retailer Decathlon for allegedly infringing on its trademarked logo. The claims surround a pair of Decathlon's running shoes, which New Balance alleges could cause confusion between the rival brands.

While logo disputes aren't a rarity in the design world, the similar market of the two athletic brands creates higher stakes for New Balance to protect its trademarked identity. Seeking the intervention of the Massachusetts federal court, it's clear the brand isn't going to back down easily.

(Image credit: New Balance/Decathlon)

The legal dispute centres around Decathlon's Kiprun running sneaker, featuring a stylised 'K' emblem on the side of the shoe, which New Balance claims in its filing is "unmistakably an N". New Balance alleges the design infringes on its trademarked 'N' logo, which has been used by the brand since the 1970s.

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Despite New Balance attempting to contact Decathlon earlier this year to resolve the issue, the brand now seeks a block on the alleged infringing logo, alongside the destruction of existing products and monetary damages.

For more branding news, check out the Washington Commanders logo controversy or take a look at the Patagonia logo lawsuit controversy that's every brand's worst nightmare.