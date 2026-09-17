Dystopian fiction nearly always has a little slice of truth to it, but there are times when things can get a little too real. Enter the latest Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping campaign, where strange indoctrinating billboards were seen dotted around major public institutions, preaching the oppressive regime of the film's fictional Capitol.

Are they clever billboard ads? Yes. Are they slightly terrifying in context? Also yes. A perfect example of how environment can make or break a campaign, the new Hunger Games ads blur the line between reality and fiction, drawing us into the terrifying world of Panem, which now seems eerily similar to our own.

Posters for The Capitol are now appearing at major public institutions worldwide for ‘THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING’. • U.S. Capitol Building, Washington D.C.• NATO Headquarters, Belgium• Independence Hall, Philadelphia• Democracy Monument, Thailand pic.twitter.com/Sxs3ucxr5LSeptember 15, 2026

Featuring a bright graphic of a soldier against a flowery background, the poster loosely emulates the style of soviet propaganda posters. With bold text reading "peace is preserved not promised", the design has an eerie and threatening authority to it that could easily be interpreted as real, were it not for the District badges dotting the corners and small text that reads "brought to you by the Capitol".

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The mobile billboards fittingly appeared outside of the U.S. Capitol Building, Belgium's NATO Headquarters, Philadelphia's Independence Hall and Thailand's Democracy Monument. Perfectly placed to be provocative and eerily rooted in truth, the ads prove that fiction isn't always that distant from reality.

For more ad inspiration, take a look at this Bic advert that's pure print perfection or check out how this company sparked brand romance with 100 hand-crafted loe letter billboards.