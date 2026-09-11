Guinness's new billboard ads are lovely (literally)
It's a wholesome spin on minimalist branding.
In the branding world, going logo-free has become the ultimate flex. Building an ad shaped by a logomark or typography alone can be a risky move, but when it lands, it's the ultimate power move, showcasing a brand's cultural influence and instant recognisability.
The latest to join the ranks is Guinness with its new 'LoVely' campaign. Drawing on its brand heritage and iconic logo, the simple yet charming ads are a prime example of how unfussy design can create timeless billboard ads.
Created in collaboration with advertising company AMV BBDO, the premise is wonderfully simple. Harking back to its 1930s tagline, 'Lovely Day for a Guinness', the new campaign expertly extracts this nostalgia, placing the word 'lovely' over slice-of-life moments made better with a Guinness in hand. The 'V' is cleverly replaced with the brand's iconic harp logomark, further reinforcing the brand's heritage, while the serif font gestures to the Guinness wordmark without feeling too dated.
“Sometimes the best ideas are right in front of you," says George Hackforth-Jones, Global Creative Director, AMV BBDO. "What we're most proud of with LoVely isn't just the beautiful simplicity of the design thinking or the photography. It's that the campaign captures the breadth, spirit and relatability of these moments, and with one simple word gives new depth and meaning to a brand platform that’s been around for nearly 100 years.”
For more creative inspiration, check out how The Economist shades AI in these sharp billboard ads, or take a look at these ingenious Lego billboards that demonstrate how sometimes less is more.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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