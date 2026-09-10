This teeny but powerful MacBook charger looks like it could be perfect for travel, and it costs under $90

Laptop chargers aren't the most exciting bit of tech for creatives, but they're pretty essential if you spend a lot of time on the road. For a long time, the problem was that a charger enough power to really charge a laptop would be a big brick of a thing, but that's changed with smaller, more efficient GaN chargers.

The SolidSafe Gansta Pixel 4-Port USB-C GaN Laptop Charger costs $89.99 at Amazon, delivers 140W of power and measures just 16 inches square. It even comes with UK, EU and Australia/Argentina adapters so you're ready to roll if you're travelling abroad (see our pick of the best power banks for more options).