This teeny but powerful MacBook charger looks like it could be perfect for travel, and it costs under $90

Laptop chargers aren't the most exciting bit of tech for creatives, but they're pretty essential if you spend a lot of time on the road. For a long time, the problem was that a charger enough power to really charge a laptop would be a big brick of a thing, but that's changed with smaller, more efficient GaN chargers.
The SolidSafe Gansta Pixel 4-Port USB-C GaN Laptop Charger costs $89.99 at Amazon, delivers 140W of power and measures just 16 inches square. It even comes with UK, EU and Australia/Argentina adapters so you're ready to roll if you're travelling abroad (see our pick of the best power banks for more options).
I'm a big fan of Sharge's 3-Port GAN which is currently reduced from $94 to $79 at Amazon. This Gangsta charger looks pretty similar but adds a USB-A port, which should be handy for anyone who still has older electronic devices they want to charge alongside their laptop. Plus you get those three plug adapters for travel.
The 140W USB-C Power Delivery makes it suitable for even a demanding laptop like a MacBook Pro, and the pixel display eliminates guess work by showing how much each device is charging.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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