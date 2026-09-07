The best Labor Day drawing tablet deals include pen displays from just $149

This year's Labor Day drawing tablet deals are well worth taking advantage of if you've been putting off the moment to get started in digital art. There big savings on tablets that we've reviewed here on Creative Bloq, including $400 off the XPPen Artist Pro 24 pen display, reduced from $1,359.99 to $949.99 at the manufacturer's own website.

That's the pro choice for anyone ready to make the move to a larger tablet with ultra-low latency, but there are plenty of deals about for beginners too, including on some of the devices we recommend in our expert guide to the best drawing tablets. These are our picks.

All Prices All Brands 28% OFF Huion Inspiroy H1060P Amazon £45.99 £63.99 Shop Now View Details

XPPen Artist 12: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon XPPen has since released a 3rd-gen Artist 12 with upgraded stylus tech and the addition of physical scroll wheels for shortcut controls. But for beginners and hobbyists, I'd recommend saving some money and grabbing this earlier iteration, which is now a great value introduction to pen displays.

Save 20% ($80) XPPen Artist 16 3rd: was $399.99 now $319.99 at XP Pen Time's ticking on this deal on the latest iteration of XPPen's fantastic mid-size pen display, which achieves a good balance between portability and a good amount of drawing space. Artists that want to speed up their workflows will appreciate the handy X-Dial for shortcuts.

Save 29% ($400) XPen Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 165Hz: was $1,359.99 now $959.99 at XP Pen If you're looking to step up to a larger display, this is our pick from this year's Labor Day drawing tablet deals. XP-Pen's Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) is the first 165Hz drawing display, and that faster refresh rate makes drawing feel super responsive. It also provides 4K resolution and includes two stylus. We gave it a 4.5-star review when it was released and continue to highly rate it for professional artists and serious hobbyists.