“Ideas for my art come from different places. In this case, I was inspired by an iron maiden paired with a goblin who takes great zeal in his work”
Satoshi Kamanaka on mixing fantasy art with the compositions of Golden Age illustrators.
Based in the Philippines, Satoshi Kamanaka is an illustrator who loves fantasy art and the Golden Age of illustration. “My work brings the two together. I mix fantastical subject matter with the designs and compositions of Golden Age illustrators,” he tells us.
Below, he presents three examples of his work as part of our series of features on digital artists. Much of his work is made in Clip Studio Paint. If you need to build your own art setup, see our guides to the best drawing tablets or the best laptops for drawing.
Iron Goblin
“Ideas for my art come from different places. In this case, I was inspired by an iron maiden paired with a goblin who takes great zeal in his work.”
Hydra
“In this illustration, the focus was to create a dynamic feeling of a hero battling with a hydra, all while creating a flow and pattern with the shapes.”
Tree Giant
“For this piece, I wanted to depict a giant that brought forests to life. I kept some of the initial drawing/ line elements to create a somewhat nostalgic, illustrative quality.”
You can see more of Satoshi's work on his ArtStation profile.
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This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
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