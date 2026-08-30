“I wanted to create something poetic and elegant, with a sense of movement, as if a wave were breaking in the middle of the forest"
Andy Jauffrit on his poetic and elegant fantasy art style.
Andy Jauffrit is a freelance illustrator based in France who focuses on TCG-style card projects. His work embraces a painterly style, with fantasy as a recurring theme. “Above all, I strive to make viewers feel something through my images,” he says.
Below, he shows us two examples of his work as part of our series of features on digital artists. If you need to build your own art setup, see our guides to the best drawing tablets or the best laptops for drawing.
Spirit Flying Through the Forest
“I wanted to create something poetic and elegant, with a sense of movement, as if a wave were breaking in the middle of the forest. For this piece, I chose to preserve the inking from my sketch and blend it together with the painting.”
Le Scribe De La Tempête
“This piece began as a personal challenge: I wanted to draw special effects, particularly electricity. I found it more compelling to involve a mage casting a spell.
You can see more of Andy's work on his ArtStation profile.
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This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
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