Ikea's latest clever billboard adverts work because they reveal a common truth about every home

Ikea recently caused furor with its racy Wicker furniture ad. Now it's shown that it can also clean up after the mess.

The furniture giant surprised shoppers and commuters in its native Sweden with a series of ordinary-looking billboards that had a surprise hidden behind them. The clever OOH installation was designed to reveal the secret of every neat and tidy home: plastic packaging crates, and lots of them.

(Image credit: Ikea / NoA Åkestam Holst)

Ikea's billboards sought to reveal "the other side" of tidy homes by hiding is storage solutions in plain sight. "Behind every tidy room, there's a Samla," reads the copy on the front of the billboard posters.

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Behind the street vitrines, the creative agency NoA Åkestam Holst stacked piles of said Samla boxes filled with everything from toys to clothes, vintage records, half-finished drawings, and, yes, that Ikea monkey toy.

"The front of the billboards like any typical ad for home furnishing. But when you look again, there's an honest twist. Everyday life is messy, then tidy, and then messy again. We think it's nice to show both sides of the story," says Tiago Pinho, Art Director at NoA Åkestam Holst.

The ad was inspired by Ikea's own research that found that 83% of people in Sweden feel they have at least one room at home that's hard to keep tidy. The aim was to show that the mess can be contained.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ikea / NoA Åkestam Holst) (Image credit: Ikea / NoA Åkestam Holst) (Image credit: Ikea / NoA Åkestam Holst) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

"Keeping your home clean is always a battle, regardless of if it's a small flat, a castle, or something in between. We wanted to remind people of our great storage boxes in an out-of-the-box way – hopefully we can stop people in their tracks," Ikea Sweden's marketing comms leader Jonas Westberg said.

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The best billboard ads have to grab attention on a busy high street. Surprise is one of the best ways to do that, but Ikea shows that communication is most effective when this isn't surprise for its own sake. Its ads often use unexpected juxtapositions to reveal a common truth and to provide a practical demonstration of how it can solve an everyday problem.