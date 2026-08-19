These clever Coyote Vs Acme ads are stopping traffic

Coyote Vs Acme, the film that Warner Bros didn't want you to see, has been getting rave reviews, with a 95% rating on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The test at the box office comes next week, and, the movie is breaking billboards, cars and street furniture and vehicles to make sure people know that.
A series of clever OOH Coyote Vs Acme ads see the Acme corporations infamously risky products smash their way into the real world (Also see our pick of the best billboard adverts).
For some, Coyote vs Acme is a long-awaited release. It was originally slated to reach the big screen in July 2023, but Warner Bros decided to cancel the movie to claim a tax write off. After a campaign to save the film, Ketchup Entertainment stepped in and bought the movie.
It's now trying to ensure exposure with some creative ads in Mexico. Social media users have been sharing photos and videos of traffic-stopping installations that adapt the classic slapstick cartoon language of Looney Tunes to out of home advertising. The TikTok video above shows a billboard ad set in Wile E. Coyote familiar desert world. The villain turned victim and hero is shown suspended, trapped hanging in the billboard.
Other ads (see below) include a trashed car with an Acme-branded piano that appears to have fallen on it – another classic Looney Tunes motif.
The germ of Coyote vs ACME was an article written by Ian Frazier for The New Yorker magazine in 1990 in the style of a legal brief outlining Wile E's case against the fictional Acme for its faulty products.
Directed by Dave Green, the movie was written by Samy Burch from a story by Burch, James Gunn and Jeremy Slater. It sees the long-suffering Wile E team up with billboard accident lawyer Kevin Avery (played by Will Forte) to take the profit-obsessed conglomerate to court.
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It will be released on 28 August. A lot of people will be tempted to go purely to spite the Hollywood giant that is Warner Bros, but the reviews suggests it's also a very funny movie.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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