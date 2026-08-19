Match your backpack to your personality with 42% off top brands

It's officially back-to-school season, the perfect opportunity to give your study setup a well-needed glow-up. After you've decided on essentials like the best student laptops and stationery staples, it's time to pick the perfect backpack to house all your new goodies.

From tote bag styles to multi-compartment marvels, there's a lot to consider when it comes to choosing your backpack. Firstly, size matters. Choose something that can fit your laptop and everyday essentials, but don't overdo it with a heavy bag that'll weigh down your morning commute. Then there's the matter of style. Are you a minimalist style icon or do you crave a bit of colour?

Whatever your style, I've collected the best backpacks for this back-to-school season. For more back to school essentails check out these artsy desk mats or take a look at our Japanese stationery hot picks.