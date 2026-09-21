Art students: save up to 53% on supplies before term starts
Save on top brands like Prismacolor and Posca.
With the school season starting up again, it's the perfect opportunity to pick up those last-minute creative supplies. Whether you're an art student or just a keen hobbyist looking for an escape from lectures, there are plenty of deals to be had on top brands, from Posca to Prismacolor.
In this roundup, I've included some of the best art supplies, from delicate watercolours to rich oil paints and detailing pens for that final flourish. If you're starting your creative kit from scratch, check out our guide to the best art supplies to discover all you'll need for the perfect creative setup.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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