Converse has been forced to remove an ad after receiving heated criticism online, with claims that the design evoked extreme racist imagery. While harmless in theory, the misplaced lighting and composition were enough to spark outrage among critics who called the advert "disgusting" and "abhorrent".

In keeping with the best adverts, Converse clearly aimed for a stylised, editorial look for the new campaign. Unfortunately, the resulting design was painfully miscalculated, sparking cries for boycotts and all-out cancellation.

(Image credit: Converse)

The advert in question stars K-Pop artist Karina holding a pair of Converse Chuck 70 X trainers. Lighting on her white skirt makes a sharp triangular shape thanks to a projection of the Chuck Taylor star logo, which critics claimed resembled hoods worn by the KKK.

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To make matters worse, Karina's cut-off upper torso leaves the image slightly indistinct at a glance. The loose positioning of the shoes in her hand appeared to some like the dangling feet of a lynching victim, sparking internet-wide outrage.

for those who don‘t see it https://t.co/DhyEoLqdaL pic.twitter.com/dhKpARPVBpSeptember 19, 2026

"I cannot fathom why Converse would greenlight something so abhorrent. Lynchings of Black people in the US is NOT ancient history," one X user wrote. "'It’s just a shoe ad' is not a defence,' another added, while one critic wrote, "Even if the intent was unintentional, the tone deafness of the entire campaign is shocking."

Converse soon removed the ad, issuing the following statement to PEOPLE: “We’re sorry. We understand why this image is deeply upsetting and recognise that we got this wrong. We removed it from our channels and are working to remove it everywhere it appeared. This should not have happened, and we will do better.”

The imagery of Converse's new campaign is jarring, to say the least, and it bewilders me that this imagery wasn't spotted before the campaign launch. With controversies like Sydney Sweeney's jeans ad bringing this issue to the forefront of the advertising world, it seems brands should be hyper-vigilant to ensure campaigns avoid controversy.