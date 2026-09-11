In a world saturated with brands and advertisers, catching the attention of potential collaborators can be a tricky task. That's why self-service audio & outdoor media platform AdPower is shooting its shot in a big way.

Taking it old-school, the ad platform has composed 100 love letters to potential partners, launching its playful billboard ads nationwide in hopes of catching their attention. From Pilates studios to fashion brands, AdPower is spreading the love in an act of brand PDA, proving that grand gestures can have a big impact.

(Image credit: AdPower)

Created in partnership with Stink Studios, the 'Love Letters' campaign features personalised billboards filled with cheeky references to the recipient. For example, footcare specialists Margaret Dabbs' custom ad reads, “I know this is a long shot. I don’t have any feet and that’s what you’re all about. But let me tell you, this relationship has legs,” while food brand SushiDog got the more playful "Wrap me in seaweed, and let’s spread the word.”

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The billboards will be placed close to the brand’s offices or stores in order to grab the attention of the businesses. With a simple yet attention-grabbing design, each ad features a typewriter font for a romantic, handcrafted feel. Equal parts silly and attention-stealing, the campaign is a wonderful display of clever copy and design at play.

(Image credit: AdPower)

“We love the symmetry of one of the oldest media types (billboards) getting a modern revamp with a new platform, and using an old-school typewriter to craft messages to new brands," says Kat Thomas, creative director at Stink Studios. "With one hundred singular gestures, we’ve drawn on our out-of-home expertise and our history working with brands to understand what makes each business distinctive. We’ve then translated that insight into a personalised experience and a large-scale expression of love and respect for every brand that features in the campaign, built with craft and genuine human effort.”

(Image credit: AdPower)

For more branding inspiration, take a look at how The Economist shades AI in these sharp new billboard ads or check out Guinness' new ads that are lovely (literally).