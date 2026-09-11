The rise of low-poly PS1-inspired aesthetics in indie games isn't just down to nostalgia. Its prominence in horror-themed games is especially fitting, not just because it evokes survival horror pioneers like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, but because in horror, less is more, while a more abstract image can also elicit more unease than a fixed camera obscuring what's around the corner.

For Nolan Joseph, president of indie studio DDDistortion, developing its debut game Nightmare Operator, a third-person action horror in the style of Resident Evil 4, these older visuals have another benefit.

"One of the things that I feel about modern games is they're beautiful, but there's so much density of visual information on the screen that it becomes hard to parse," he tells me following a hands-on I had of Nightmare Operator back at BitSummit this summer. "The original Resident Evil 4, you just knew what was interactable because you could look at it and tell just because there were only so many things from the environment, but the remake has to use arbitrary yellow paint, which ends up making it feel more like a gamified thing, whereas the original felt more like a realised world."

Achieving a PS1 visual design

The irony then is that while modern games might have more photorealistic visuals, they also often end up feeling less real. That isn't to say Joseph rejects modern tools, since Nightmare Operator is being developed in Unity and uses its Universal Render Pipeline (URP), though the small team still uses custom-built shaders to create and maintain the game's low-poly, low-res look. "It has to look consistently downscaled, so if you're running it at 4K or 1080p, it still has to look like it's running at 480p," he explains. "There's all this math and behind-the-scenes rendering stuff you have to do to figure out the size of the monitor, convert it down to that size and then blow it back up."

Another key modern rendering technique the game uses to reproduce a PS1-style look is volumetric fog, even though it's a "super modern, expensive effect" compared to what the original console could do. "By specifically combining retro with new, you get these unique looks that just don't exist anywhere else," Joseph adds. "Because we're using volumetric fog everywhere, there's always this nice dithered radiant all over the place in the game, and I think it creates a really unique image that feels unfixed in any particular time period."

On the surface, Nightmare Operator's vision of Tokyo in a dystopian setting where nightmarish yokai roam its ruins is quite comparable to the hardcore apocalyptic JRPG series Shin Megami Tensei, although Joseph adds that there's also a sci-fi element to its setting of "oppressive monolithic governments" that was actually inspired by Half-Life 2's City 17 and Combine oppressors. But the Tokyo-based developer also wants to create a more authentic version of Japan's capital by reimagining the places less known by tourists, so the demo that I played was set in Nakano, which could be best described as the smaller, quieter version of Akihabara but for serious otakus in the know, while another level is set in Shimokitazawa, a hipster district better known by the locals.

Nightmare Operator has a cool retro aesthetic that complements its nightmarish creations and atmosphere, and it has much smoother combat than other horror games of the era it evokes, but the special sauce is that it also has a fighting-game design. That's down to the weapon your protagonist, Misha, has, which uses a Clutch system that allows you to change the module to turn it into another gun by performing motion inputs like those in Street Fighter, like the Hadouken's forward quarter-circle or the Shoryuken's forward-diagonal.

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Incidentally, you can also use your modular weapon for melee combat, which then borrows a little from Super Smash Bros where a neutral input or holding the stick in a certain direction will result in different kinds of attacks. But the two styles synergise: shooting overheats your gun, while melee helps reduce the heat faster.

"This is like a Trojan horse to try and get people interested in fighting games," Joseph admits. "But we're taking those systems that are really hard and stressful in the context of a fighting game, and putting them into a context where a monster is coming at you. Even though it is high pressure, it's a completely different type of tension than a fighting game. And I think it's more conducive to helping people learn those initial unique quirks of the inputs."

My one gripe is that, as someone who mains Chun-Li in Street Fighter, the Clutch won't include charging inputs like holding down back then forward, since that would take too long when you're being pursued by tricky, fast-moving enemies. Even so, this indie action-horror has a distinct retro aesthetic and innovative design that's high on my radar.

Nightmare Operator is coming soon to PC, and you can wishlist on Steam.