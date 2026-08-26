Viktor Antonov was a visionary art director behind creating striking worlds in timeless masterpieces like Half-Life 2 and Dishonored, and a visual style that has influenced many games, including this year's Thick as Thieves. Although he sadly passed away in early 2025, he left us with Guns of Eschaton, his final creation. While it might look like another first-person shooter, after spending more than an hour struggling in its opening level, it couldn't be more different than anything he had ever worked on.

As developer Eschatology Entertainment describes it, this is a first-person Soulslike shooter. That is to say you have campfires for checkpoints, enemies respawn, you have precious resources that you drop when you die, while combat is also deliberately slow and methodical. That's quite a few things that you probably wouldn't associate with a shooter. Rather than medieval dark fantasy, this is set in a weird, occult, and apocalyptic version of the 19th-century American West, so for western film influences, think El Topo rather than A Fistful of Dollars.

That setting also turns out to be very apt, given you don't have the luxury of fast reloads and have to make every shot count. It's something that takes some time getting used to with my starting weapon, an iconic-looking six-shooter, where you're having to pull the trigger once just to load a bullet before pulling again to fire (the UI design also shows the actual bullets cycling into the chamber itself). In typical shooting instincts, you'd aim for the head, but while that might work for the very basic hat-wearing enemies, there's a more devious design for how you encounter each enemy.

What Guns of Eschaton gets right

Given that eschatology concerns studying the End Times, you're also technically studying your enemies, ranging from the undead to freaky flying eyeballs that explode if they get too close. A key item you pick up at the start is a Codex. In another game, this would be like an enemy compendium you might idly flick through, but here it's an actual book you carry around and open up in real time with an illustration of the enemy in front of you. These illustrations are also annotated, highlighting different body parts with numbers that indicate the order you need to shoot them in order to deliver serious, effective damage.

Take, for example, the Doomed Lawman, whom you must shoot in the right leg (your left) first before going for the head. But if you're facing the Severed Lawman, who looks annoyingly similar with the exception that they wield a long-range rifle rather than a pistol, they have a different pattern, where you have to target their left leg, followed by their left arm and then their head, incidentally parts also wrapped in bandages. Still, it's tricky to tell the difference between them initially, especially when you are holding the Codex in front of you while also trying to aim.

You do have some advantages, like being able to dash to dodge bullets (being a Soulslike, this costs stamina), which also allows you to platform across small gaps in the absence of a jump button. Your enemies also handle the same kind of slow firearms, so you do have time to react as they cock their pistol. This also allows you time to respond to an enemy shot by parrying. That idea might sound ludicrous for a shooter, but your protagonist has the fortune of having a mysterious demonic entity's floating arms that does this for you. Successfully parry, and you not only stun your opponent but have a second or so of bullet time where, if you're slick enough, you can land all your shots to blow them away. It's also the way to deal with the occasional one-on-one showdown where the twist is not who can fire first but where you must parry first, and then shoot.

A Dark Souls gunslinger

In practice, however, after getting through the tutorial, I spent the majority of my session barely able to escape the opening town in the Forgotten Desert, which looks like your typical western location, albeit with the cosmological sight of floating rocks in the distance. If I wasn't just an awful shot at targeting these enemies' body parts or memorising the order they're to be hit, messing up the parry timing or forgetting to cock the gun barrel when I had them in my sights, I was being flanked by shots I barely had time to figure out the direction they were coming from before. In several cases, I got caught off guard by not realising a stick of dynamite had been chucked at my feet until I was blown away and once again met with the game's equivalent of the 'You Died' screen (get used to being told, 'No Rest. No Peace.')

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I can imagine Guns of Eschaton being a divisive game that will demand patience to get to grips with, but it also felt like a humbling reminder of what it must have been like when I played Dark Souls for the very first time. From its take on the Weird West to parrying bullets, it's got Colt potential.

Guns of Eschaton is coming soon to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and you can wishlist on Steam.