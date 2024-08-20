New Half-Life 2 RTX trailer is how I remember this PC gaming classic looking

Orbifold Studios teases the year's best retro game remaster with new Nova Prospekt reveal.

Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project is shaping into one of the best retro game remasters I've seen, if the revealed remastered Nova Prospekt is anything to go by. Developer Orbifold Studios has shared a new trailer of the vaunted remaster that makes use of Nvidia's RTX Remix, and it's impressive.

