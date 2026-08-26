Neon Giant knows how to make a good-looking game. The dev's breakout game, The Ascent, was packed with cyberpunk detail, cramming neon, machinery, buildings and characters into almost every available pixel, and No Law looks like the studio is taking that same approach into a much bigger first-person world.

The new No Law trailer (below) gives us another look at Port Desire following the game's reveal at State of Unreal 2026, the game's cyber-noir port city, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to see the city as simply a backdrop for the shooting.

Port Desire is perched on sea cliffs, an industrial cybergrunge city where concrete, machinery and neon sit alongside surprisingly lush greenery. That contrast gives the world a look of its own, rather than making it feel like another futuristic city assembled from the usual cyberpunk ingredients.

Made in Unreal Engine 5, No Law's dense city continues to impress. (Image credit: Krafton)

It's also a city designed to be looked at from different angles. Rooftops, streets and alleys stack on top of one another, while the mixture of industrial architecture and vegetation gives the environment a sense of age and history. Neon Giant describes Port Desire as a trading hub where anyone can pursue their dreams, although judging by the trailer, some of those dreams are likely to involve considerably more gunfire than others.

This is where No Law becomes particularly interesting from an art direction perspective. Neon Giant has talked about building the game around the idea of "Density Over Scale", rather than simply chasing the biggest possible open world. It's a philosophy that makes sense for a studio coming from The Ascent, where the pleasure often came from simply looking around and seeing another layer of detail tucked behind the one you were already looking at.

The new trailer suggests that Port Desire is built around that same idea. A lot is happening in relatively compact spaces, with the city's vertical layout giving Neon Giant plenty of opportunities to change the view, lighting, and atmosphere as you move through it.

Designed to be lived in and used, Port Desire feels uniquely real. (Image credit: Krafton)

That's important for an Unreal Engine 5 game, because the technology can produce enormous worlds, but bigger doesn't automatically mean more interesting, and No Law appears to be betting that a dense world packed with visual information is more rewarding than an empty landscape that happens to be huge.

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It also helps that the city isn't just there to be admired but explored, lived in and used. You play as Grey Harker, a retired veteran who has settled into a peaceful life growing plants after being critically wounded on his final deployment. Naturally, that peace doesn't last, and an unwanted visitor drags him back into the violence he thought he'd left behind.

From there, No Law gives you plenty of control over how you deal with its problems in a kind of emergent way that offers a sense of freedom. You can use Grey's tactical background to stay in the shadows, or push directly into combat, with sci-fi equipment, vertical movement and combat upgrades giving you different ways to approach encounters. Your decisions can also lead to different routes and endings.

There's some standard game design here, but No Law feels like it could rival Cyberpunk 2077 for scale. (Image credit: Krafton)

That makes Port Desire's design more important than it might seem at first, as the city is built around different routes and approaches that need to feel like somewhere you can actually navigate, rather than a collection of pretty vistas placed between missions. The design of No Law's city aims for a new level of complexity and density, but that also means we need environment design that feels familiar and follows logic we understand.

We've seen plenty of cyberpunk cities since Cyberpunk 2077 raised the bar for the genre, but Neon Giant has already demonstrated with The Ascent that it has its own visual language for the future. No Law is taking that language somewhere considerably larger, and the combination of industrial architecture, greenery and vertical exploration gives Port Desire plenty of personality. The guns might get you into the city, but it's the city itself that I'm increasingly interested in exploring.

No Law will release in 2027 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.