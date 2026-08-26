Nothing is ever predictable in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and the upcoming Dark Arisen expansion I’m playing on PS5 Pro and Switch 2 proves it. One minute I’m standing in the frozen north, watching warm firelight throb against the icy air and wondering what might be hiding beyond the next snow-covered ridge. The next, a gang of shield-bearing barbarians has spotted my party and decided we’re today’s entertainment.

It’s a straightforward sword fight for about five seconds. Then a pack of wolves joins in. I fire an explosive bolt from my Magic Archer’s bow. The blast catches almost everyone, sending wolves and barbarians tumbling through the air and one unlucky wolf over my head, its four legs flailing comically. Before I’ve had time to enjoy the chaos, a huge woolly-horned thing clutching a tree decides it wants to join the fight.

This is Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, the new snowy expansion to Capcom’s elegantly chaotic role-player, again rendered beautifully in RE Engine, at its best. Battles here don't feel designed to play out one particular way; instead, a fight can go in any direction at any time, often with startling and random results. Playing Dark Arisen is proof again that Capcom is having a good year, coming after Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata, even if those games don't have this expansion's playful sense of unpredictability.

Exploration evolves in a natural way, with climbing gear used to access new areas. (Image credit: Capcom)

Dark Arisen is beautifully chaotic

That sense of unpredictability is something Kento Kinoshita, game director of Dragon’s Dogma 2: Dark Arisen, tells me the team has deliberately designed into the expansion. The trick, he explains, is making encounters feel unpredictable without simply becoming random.

“There’s a certain unpredictability – not necessarily random, but a kind of sense that anything can happen when you’ve got so many different characters interacting with the enemy at the same time,” Kinoshita says.

It’s a philosophy that becomes obvious within minutes of playing Dark Arisen on both PS5 Pro and Switch 2. The new Norgan region is a beautiful, sprawling frozen landscape, full of crunchy snow, cold winds and distant hints of danger. But there’s always a sense that the calm could collapse into chaos at any moment, often if I stray off a path to nose around a cave, peer inside an abandoned castle doorway or just linger too long in one spot.

The new world is large enough to get lost in but feels manageable. (Image credit: Capcom)

When it all goes sideways, combat demands you adapt. Playing as one of the new Hybrid Vocations, a Magic Archer, I’m constantly dipping into an array of combat shots, magic and spells, switching between fire and electricity depending on what’s attacking, or just instinctively because some shots look more impressive than others. One of the new abilities, the Vocation’s old-school-feeling targeting system, lets me sweep across enemies to highlight multiple targets, pinging each satisfyingly, before unleashing a flurry of projectiles, with empowered attacks capable of turning an already messy fight into something spectacular.

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The result is combat that never feels entirely predictable. A fight can begin with a single enemy and quickly become a sprawling battle involving multiple creatures, your Pawns and the environment itself. Sometimes the smartest thing to do is rethink your entire approach halfway through.

That’s exactly what Kinoshita says the team wants. “We want to reward players for reading the situation properly and being able to handle whatever the game throws at them,” he explains.

It’s an important distinction to make, because Dragon’s Dogma 2 isn’t trying to create chaos for chaos’s sake. Its systems are designed to give you enough information and just the right tools to make sense of what is happening, even when the situation is rapidly spiralling out of control.

The undead dragon feels like a standard battle until it starts raising the dead. (Image credit: Capcom)

Exploring Norgan, anything can happen

That philosophy extends beyond combat and into how you go about exploring Norgan, which feels similarly flexible, with hidden cavern runs, ruined castle dungeons and unexpected routes to discover – using gadgets to climb and abseil to new areas of the map. Every new opening feels like it could lead to something useful, spectacular or capable of completely decimating my party.

Kinoshita says this approach is rooted in what makes Dragon’s Dogma different from other role-playing games. The combat has a physical, three-dimensional quality, with your adventurer able to climb and grapple onto enemies, while the game gives you a huge toolbox of items, abilities and Vocations to experiment with, including new Hybrid Vocations Magick Archer, Mystic Spearhand, Warfarer and Trickster- that expand on the base game’s character types. All of them come into use, because there often isn’t one correct solution to a fight.

That freedom is particularly apparent when Capcom’s developers start toying with Dark Arisen’s environments and creatures. Kinoshita says the team deliberately designed the new region, its enemies and its encounters as interconnected parts of the same experience. “We’ve tried to make sure that the enemy design and the encounter design and the map design really gel together and feel consistent,” he says.

The frozen environment is therefore more than a backdrop for the new monsters. It establishes the rules of the place. Snow, ice, storms and cold blue light create an immediate sense of atmosphere, while the occasional warmth of fire hints at a civilisation surviving within this hostile landscape. Then things start to get darker. Kinoshita describes the expansion as gradually shifting from the coldness of its northern setting towards something much more sinister, with that transition reflected in the enemies, environments and story.

The dragon's zombie horde made me rethink my tactics and start playing in a new way. (Image credit: Capcom)

The PS5 Pro demo culminates in the clearest expression of that ‘dark’ idea: a colossal dragon encounter that initially feels like a classic Dragon’s Dogma battle. There are huge attacks to avoid, fireballs and arrows flying across the arena, and the familiar thrill of climbing onto a massive creature to attack it at close range. Then the dragon resurrects the dead, and weaponises an army of zombies to tie me and my Pawns in knots.

Suddenly, the battle changes, as the series loves to do, and the undead adventurers become another threat, forcing me to divide my attention between the horde and the enormous dragon dominating the screen, demanding I change tactics on the fly – do I keep battling the creature or turn my attention to saving my Pawns? So, now I’m defending my party while trying not to lose sight of the creature itself, constantly reassessing where the next danger is coming from.

The dragon’s design has already given me clues about its undead nature, if I’d paid closer attention to the dramatic intro. Its skull is stripped down to bone, its long neck is fleshy and decayed, while its wings are riddled with holes and skeletal structures. Kinoshita says this undead dragon was conceived from the beginning of Dark Arisen’s development as something deliberately different for the series, both because of its combat possibilities and because of the story surrounding its existence.

On Nintendo Switch 2 the game remains an elegant fantasy world. (Image credit: Capcom)

Dark Arisen on Switch 2 spirals

That same design philosophy survives on Nintendo Switch 2, even if the hardware inevitably takes a visual hit compared with the PS5 Pro. The textures and lighting aren't quite as lavish, but the art direction remains intact: the cold vistas, dense environments and sense of an enormous world waiting to be explored. More importantly, the Switch 2 version still captures the expansion’s defining quality: its willingness to let situations spiral.

Playing Dark Arisen on Switch 2, a simple gryphon encounter becomes a literal wild ride as I climb onto its back for extra damage. Elsewhere, a slow crawl up a frozen castle reveals warriors and adventurers seemingly frozen in time before the ice dragon appears, blue light flashing across the tiny screen as its tail sweeps through the arena and my party fights for survival. It’s surprisingly easy to pick up and play on Switch 2, but there’s real depth beneath that accessibility. The complexity is on screen rather than hidden away in menus: watch what the enemy is doing, understand what your party can do, make a decision and be ready to change it.

That may be the most interesting evolution for Dark Arisen, and something Kinoshita says player feedback was instrumental in shaping the expansion. After the original Dragon’s Dogma 2 launched, players told the team they wanted more opportunities to explore the world. Looking back at the original Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen from 2013, he says players enjoyed the replayable loot-driven loop of Bitterblack Isle from that era’s Dark Arisen expansion but also wanted a more open area to explore, alongside a story that gave that exploration greater purpose.

A key aspect to the series, you can jump on creatures to continue the fight. (Image credit: Capcom)

Dark Arisen for Dragon’s Dogma 2 responds by taking that loop out into a much larger open region, tying exploration more closely to its story. But what stands out most after playing it on both PlayStation Pro and Switch 2 isn't simply the extra content that’s been added but the way Capcom’s understood that the best moments in an RPG aren't always the ones the developer can predict. They can build the snowy landscapes, design the dragons and create the combat systems; developers can decide how a monster behaves and where it appears, but once all those pieces collide with a player, their Pawns and a few unexpected creatures, the result belongs to you.

The best stories in Dark Arisen won’t necessarily be the ones Kinoshita wrote or even intended. They're the ones that happen when a gang of barbarians, a pack of wolves, a giant woolly monster thing and one badly timed explosive arrow all meet in the same place.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen releases 9 October on PS5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.