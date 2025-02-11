How Monster Hunter Wilds was made possible by Capcom's secretive RE Engine

Features
By
published

Devs Yuya Tokuda and Ryozo Tsujimoto reveal how its new tech impacts world design.

Monster Hunter Wilds creature art; large monsters attack a warrior in a desert, they have fur and scales
(Image credit: Capcom)

Although more Japanese game studios have taken to developing with Unreal Engine in the past decade, there are still developers who take pride in using their own proprietary engine. While internal engines aren't usually branded, and are often closely guarded secrets, the most high-profile one is Capcom's RE Engine, first used for 2017's Resident Evil 7, last used for RE4 Remake, and has since been used to develop the company's other titles, including Monster Hunter Wilds.

Now, more than two decades old, the long-running action RPG series finally broke through to worldwide acclaim with the release of 2018's Monster Hunter: World, which brought the franchise back to home console hardware (read our guide to the best games consoles), affording the opportunity to modernise the gameplay.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Alan Wen
Alan Wen
Video games journalist

Alan Wen is a freelance journalist writing about video games in the form of features, interview, previews, reviews and op-eds. Work has appeared in print including Edge, Official Playstation Magazine, GamesMaster, Games TM, Wireframe, Stuff, and online including Kotaku UK, TechRadar, FANDOM, Rock Paper Shotgun, Digital Spy, The Guardian, and The Telegraph.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.