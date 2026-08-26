Calendly's finally fixed its toilet bowl of a logo design

Some thought the last Calendly rebrand five years ago hit a bit of a bum note. While theoretically resembling a letter 'C', the symbol in the brand's logo design was quickly interpreted as a bird's eye view of a loo over on design Twitter.

The online calendar and scheduling tool has finally pushed the flush button on that, not because it looked like a toilet (or at least not officially), but because its product itself has evolved considerably in the intervening years. More than just a scheduling app, it now has a range of AI-powered productivity tools, and it needed to reflect this expansion.

The old design (left) and the new Calendly logo (right) (Image credit: Calendly / Smith & Diction.)

The design studio Smith & Diction was charged with overhauling the Calendly branding as the company expands its productivity offerings further to to include an AI email assistant and meeting notetaker.

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Like several growing productivity services, the brand has the problem that it's become much more than what most people know it for. At the same time, AI is also a challenge as well as an opportunity for the company because the technology has made it easier for people to vibe-code their own productivity tools.

Smith & Diction had the task of crafting a new logo, wordmark and colour and graphics system that would make Calendly feel like more than a calendar app and come across as a tool that still offers significant benefits over DIY solutions.

Image credit: Calendly / Smith & Diction. Image credit: Calendly / Smith & Diction.

The result is an intentionally big leap from the previous identity. The neon colours and bold shapes have been flushed away and replaced by something much softer and lighter.

The original concept revolved around the idea of "making space": both making space on the calendar for work and letting Calendly take up some of the slack to give users more space in the day for what they enjoy.

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The new Calendly logo (Image credit: Calendly / Smith & Diction.)

"We wanted the brand to feel like an absolute breath of fresh air. Calm and confident, nothing extra — just like Calendly’s original, simple blue link," says Mike Smith, co-founder of the studio.

The logo turned out to be tricky. "if you put anything figurative next to the word Calendly you’d be like…why isn’t it just a calendar? So after dozens and dozens of explorations, we ended up right back where they started: 'a cool C'.”

But this cool C is more light-and-airy cool than grungy-toilet-bowl cool. From early on, the team began exploring the idea of a "ripple effect" to "represent the idea of how just sending one meeting link can change the trajectory of your business".

Early explorations included experiments with several rings, but the final iteration settled on a single asymmetrical ripple around the C.

Explorations for the new Calendly logo (Image credit: Calendly / Smith & Diction.)

As for the wordmark, Smith & Diction decided that the previous design was "too cutesy" for a serious small business tool. It set about adding more structure and sharpness to balance out the C mark's organic wobbliness.

They noticed that when tracked in tight, the letters appeared to lead into each other "with an invisible connection". This gave them the idea of creating this effect intentionally to represent the brand as "the invisible connector for people".

"We edited the C to flow into the A and tilted the E so it would flow into the N. All with just the suggestion of connective tissue," Mike says.

The new suite of icons (Image credit: Calendly / Smith & Diction.)

The new branding also includes a set of subbrand icons to represent Calendly's various prongs, from scheduling to payments and the AI assistant Callie. These were infused with "gloop" to soften the connections inside the icons, colour coded for ease of identification and housed in the same squircle as the primary logo.

(Image credit: Calendly / Smith & Diction.)

The new colour system reinforces the feeling of simplicity and effortlessness. The harsh neons have been replaced with softer hues that fade in and out of each other.

The system also includes some AI-generated visuals, which Mike recognises was "pretty uncharted territory" for the studio but led to some interesting dreamy results "sort of like if you tried to paint what a breeze might look like".

"Dreamy" visuals (Image credit: Calendly / Smith & Diction.)

Let us know in the comments what you think of the new identity.