Until recently I was happy to remain quite functional with my everyday essentials – a robust iPhone case, a leakproof water bottle, the original AirPods case. Why would I think any harder about elevating these objects? But trying out a range of beautifully designed patterned objects has made me realise that there is joy to be gained from genuinely loving the look of things that previously faded into the background.

This has resulted in an obsession with Burga, a brand that wraps all the essentials in a seemingly infinite array of stunning patterns. The designs span the product ranges so you can choose to go matchy-matchy, or you can get a smorgasboard of designs – and feel your dopamine rise when you use each thing.

Most importantly, the quality is premium across the products I've tried (I wouldn't recommend it if that wasn't true). The water bottles and coffee cups don't leak and insulate for hours, the phone cases are genuinely shockproof, the power banks have enough charge, the Apple Watch strap looks and feels seamless and the notebook is luxurious. Note: I haven't yet tried the AirPods case

I've popped a collection of patterns below to give a flavour of Burga's feel – but really, I recommend heading to the website and losing half an hour in a sea of colours and prints.

The below are UK links. In the US? Click through here on each product and you'll be taken to the US site.