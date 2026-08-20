Help! I'm instantly addicted to my new under desk treadmill

We've spent years covering office furniture on Creative Bloq, with most of our review focus being on the best office chairs for back pain. Creatives spend an awful lot of time at a desk and the issues with sitting on chairs ergonomically unsuitable for extended periods is well documented. Given my own issues with lower back pain, I jumped at the chance to try an under the desk treadmill – and the benefits this would have for my quest to nail the exercise rings on my Apple Watch were a big bonus, too.

I already have a standing desk in place, but simply standing and shifting around isn't always enough to ease the soreness and I've been having to take walking breaks regularly anyway. Solving this issue by combining working and walking did raise a concern was that the action of walking and typing might be too much but it turns out I do pretty good thinking whilst striding – and the typos started to ease off pretty quickly. Here are my honest thoughts about the Urevo CyberPad for Office Smart Treadmill (spoiler: I'm ever so slightly addicted).

How does the Urevo CyberPad for Office look and feel?

(Image credit: Future)

I was surprised by how streamlined and well designed the Urevo CyberPad is. It's got a smart aluminium-style casing and atmospheric lights that appear either side of the machine.

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The CyberPad feels sturdy underfoot, with no wobble, which is vital if your mind is on creating and not on the walking itself. It's heavy, as you'd expect, but it has wheels on the front so you can move it out of the way when you want to put your chair back in place.

(Image credit: Urevo)

There's a well-designed app, with a simple and attractive UI. This allows you to control the treadmill as well as choose different programs for your movement if you don't fancy just walking it out. It syncs cleanly to any other fitness app you're using, Apple Health, in my case and you can even choose videos to play if you fancy a work break walking in an outdoor simulation.

I'm really impressed by the quality of the treadmill itself, and of the app. Note: there's also a remote control if you don't fancy the app experience.

Does it work well?

(Image credit: Future)

The joy of using a new type of tech that just works straight out of the box is underestimated. The CyberPad was plug-and-play as soon as I downloaded the app, and everything runs smoothly.

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The promise on the box is that the CyberPad is "whisper quiet". While it's not loud, I wouldn't take this to a normal office situation because it isn't silent. But it's totally manageable for working alone, and isn't audible from other rooms in the house – though my footsteps are another matter.

I've tried several of the programs and they actually give more of a burn than you'd think, thanks to the incline setting. The incline goes as far as you'd want it to – 14.3%. The machine gives a beep before if changes settings automatically, which is helpful for not being taken by surprise.

I know this isn't a fitness site, and I'm not trying to overstep beyond the realms of what this does for creativity and overall ergonomics, but do watch out for the calorie burn estimation, if you're tracking that. I suspect it overestimates given I burned about the same calories in a 30 minute moderate walking session as I would doing a more vigorous Peloton workout. Inputting your height and weight will help with this but it's good to be mindful of potential discrepancies.

My advice

Don't have the treadmill positioned too far forwards under the desk. I found a second of forgetting the length and leaning back in thought had me almost off the end of the pad. Repositioning helped here.

Start the pad from the app itself if linked to Apple Health (or similar fitness tracking) and it'll track your stats. Or pop your fitness watch on your ankle.

Make sure the standing desk isn't too high up because the tension from walking seems to make the wrong typing position worse for your shoulders.

Ditto for making sure your monitor is at eye level. Tension from walking and typing plus neck strain from looking slightly down isn't comfortable either.

Would I recommend the Urevo CyberPad for Office

Yes! I think it's brilliant. It's actually made me much less likely to slouch on the sofa in the living room during my work sessions, and it's a great alternative to simply standing or having to take a break to walk around.

It is an investment as it's in the $500 bracket, but if you're someone who is affected by sitting sedentary then I think you'd find it worth the money (my personal experience and not medical advice).